As Nigeria takes further steps to ease restrictions on interstate travel as part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring food security is key to minimize the impact of the pandemic on crop production. Emmanuel Ijewere, Chairman of Best Food Farms joins CNBC Africa to discuss how to ensure farmers get better output in the second half of the year despite the Covid-19 outbreak….
How Nigeria can reduce COVID-19 impact on farmers in the second half of 2020
| Updated:
Related Content
Videos
How COVID-19 is impacting the runways of Africa
One of the industries reeling from the COVID-19 supply chain disruption and consumer demand is the fashion industry.
International
UK economy shows biggest drop in 40 years in early 2020
Reuters -
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out his plan to speed up the British economy’s recovery later on Tuesday when he will promise to fast-track 5 billion pounds ($6.13 billion) of infrastructure investment.
Coronavirus
Unlocking Rwanda’s fitness industry
The closure of gyms and fitness centres around the world as part of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 has seen a surge of interest in home fitness equipment and online coaching sessions. Not only does the industry play a key role in improving the health and fitness of people, it has a direct contribution to the economy. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we explore key elements that investors should be aware of if they are looking to invest in the fitness industry in Rwanda....
International News
Who Regulates What’s Posted Online?
Both President Trump and the Department of Justice are calling for a reexamination of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The act was originally meant to curb pornography and illicit materials posted online, but except for Section 230, it
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Analyst Interviews
Where to invest after COVID-19
South Africa’s economy reported its third consecutive quarter economic decline of 2 per cent in GDP today. During level 4 lock-down the South Africa Reserve Bank cut the interest rate down to 3.75per cent, the lowest in years. While the cut in interest is good news for those in debt, it’s not such good news for those investing in their future. Is it the right time to move your investment around and what should you be looking into? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Busi Skenjana, Founder and CEO of Stokvel Academy & Richard Bray, Head of Strategy and Positioning at Amplify Investment Partners.
CEO Interviews
Court sides with Eskom over dispute with Nersa
In a decision that surprised many, South African High Court favoured Eskom dispute with energy regulator Nersa today.
CEO Interviews
Vukile bucks the trend with strong results in a tough environment
At a time when many property companies are struggling Vukile has posted healthy performance. The group reported a continued strength in their Southern African portfolio and well diversified sources of funding. Vukile Property Fund CEO, Laurence Rapp joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Examining the impact of COVID-19 on Somalia’s healthcare sector
Somalia has recorded over 2900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 90 deaths, and as the cases continue to rise, the health systems in the country are being rapidly confronted with increasing demand for patient care from COVID-19. Dr. Mahad Mohammed Hassan, Head of the National Humanitarian Coordination Center joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
#BusinessTomorrow: The role of DFIs in rebuilding African economies after COVID-19
What can be done to turn the negative economic tide exacerbated by Covid-19 and how important is the role played in this by Development Finance Institutions? CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and the panel discuss how the economy can be rebuilt post-COVID-19 with the help of public and private money; plus, how the way can be cleared, with legislation and regulation, for a new, sustainable, investment in Africa....
International News
Facebook ad boycott gains steam as more brands jump ship: CNBC After Hours
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Megan Graham explains the latest developments as more and more big corporations pull advertising spending from Facebook as the platform struggl
International News
How Louisiana Became A Battleground For Roe v. Wade
In 2014, Louisiana passed Act 620, a law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges to a nearby hospital. It was a law nearly identical to one in Texas that the Supreme Court struck down in 2016. In March, June Medical Services LLC v.
East Africa
Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire by selling rare gemstones for over $3 million
Tanzanian miner Saniniu Laizer has become a millionaire overnight by selling two Tanzanite gemstones — the largest ever found in the country...
- Advertisement -