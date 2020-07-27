Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed says the COVID-19 has shown the urgent need for the government to diversify its revenue sources and will be doing so under its Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative. Dipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed Income and Forex at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.
Addressing Nigeria’s revenue realities
| Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Trending Now
Economy
End game for oil? OPEC prepares for an age of dwindling demand
Reuters interviewed seven current and former officials or other sources involved in OPEC, most of whom asked not to be named. They said this year’s crisis that sent oil below $16 a barrel LCOc1 had prompted OPEC and its 13 members to question long-held views on the demand growth outlook.
Mining
Kumba Iron Ore’s interim earnings fall on lower sales and lockdown
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore Ltd on Tuesday reported a 17% drop in interim earnings due to the impact...
Coronavirus
South Africa’s rand firms, focus on Fed meeting
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand firmed in early trade on Tuesday, as lack of local drivers turned attention to a U.S....
International News
How a unicorn fell: Wirecard | CNBC Explains
CNBC -
German payments group Wirecard was once seen as Europe’s most exciting fintech company. Now it’s at the center of one of the biggest financial scandals frauds in the country’s history. CNBC’s Tom Chitty explains. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -