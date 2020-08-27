Nigeria to resume international flights from Sept 5: aviation authority

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria will resume international flights from Sept. 5, the head of the aviation regulatory body said on Thursday, marking a week-long delay to the resumption date previously announced by the government.

Airports have been closed since March 23 to all but essential international flights as part of the country’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said four flights would begin landing daily in commercial hub Lagos, and four in the capital Abuja from Aug. 29.

But the director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, announced the revised time at a news conference in Abuja for the task force on coronavirus.

“While airlines and airports were ready, other non-aviation logistics require the one-week extension to be ready,” said Musa, explaining the reasons for the week-long delay.

Nigeria resumed domestic flights on July 8.