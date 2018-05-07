SA’s former deputy finance minster joins MTN board

MTN has snapped up former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala. Both will join the board as non-executive directors. Jonas was recently appointed as one of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘pack of lions’ to attract investors to South Africa (watch video). Jonas’ appointment comes in the wake of several other former Treasury staff joining corporate South Africa including Lungisa Fuzile as Standard Bank South Africa’s CEO.

Swazi (52) holds a Masters in Business Administration from Babcock School of Management, Wake Forest University. She was also part of the Oxford Fintech Programme. She has over 20 years professional experience in finance, risk management, treasury and general management. Her experience is gained over a diverse range of institutions, in State Owned Companies (“SOC”) and the private sector, and a diversity of sectors, including transportation and logistics, infrastructure and financial services. She has extensive transaction experience in various African countries and globally. She is currently a non-executive director of JSE listed FMCG group Tiger Brands Limited, and SOC South African Airways. She was until recently a non- executive director of JSE listed banking group Standard Bank Group and the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). She is also an executive director at Barbican Advisory Group, a South African consulting and investment holding company.

Mcebisi Hubert Jonas Mcebisi (58) holds a Bachelor of Arts in History & Sociology from Vista University and a Higher Diploma in Education from Rhodes University. He is a former Deputy Finance Minister of the Government of South Africa who served from 2014 to 2017. Before his appointment to national government, Mcebisi played a key leadership role in the Eastern Cape. He served as a provincial minister of Finance as well as Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism in the province. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of the Eastern Cape Development Corporation as well as Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Investment and Marketing in the Eastern Cape, developing the investment promotion agenda for the province. He is also the former chairperson and non-executive director of the Public Investment Corporation. Mcebisi is currently one of four independent Presidential Investment Envoys, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to attract investors to South Africa. The Chairman and the Board welcome the directors and wish them all the best in their new roles as independent non-executive directors.