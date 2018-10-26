Trafalgar survey reveals how South Africans travel

PRESS RELEASE

JOHANNESBURG, 26 OCTOBER 2018 – South African holiday makers are less likely to switch off and are more connected to work when they’re on holiday than their UK, North American and Antipodean counterparts.

A recent survey conducted on behalf of Trafalgar, a global travel brand that forms part of The Travel Corporation (TTC), which also encompasses such brands as Costsaver, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Contiki, Busabout, Uniworld and U by Uniworld, indicated that South Africans were under significantly more pressure than their global holiday counterparts to balance staying connected to social media and work, while also making the most of their holiday.

The study, explains Teresa Richardson, MD South Africa for The Travel Corporation, was aimed at exploring what people believed to be ‘The Good Life’ (everyone’s stated ambition) and whether travel contributes to it. Participants revealed that travel is about happiness, wellness and doing something new instead of collecting things.

Some 63% of South Africans polled said they felt guilty if they were not making enough of their holiday by going to see the sights, compared with 39% of Brits, 49% of Americans and 43% of Australians. A further 67% felt guilty about staying on top of their emails while on holiday, much higher than other markets. South Africans feel they are also under more pressure to make the most of their holiday by seeing the real culture of a country and connecting with the local people.

They spend significantly less on their holiday and are less likely to take smaller, short breaks, opting instead for one large holiday lasting a week or longer. South Africans are also more likely than other markets to participate in a wide range of activities and experiences, such as attending a festival or sports event.

Interestingly, it is in the area of Social Media that South African travel behaviour really stands out from the rest of the world.

“Our study shows that, more so than their global counterparts, South Africans are heavily reliant on social media for their inspiration on where to go on holiday and also sharing their holiday experience,” says Teresa.

At least 54% of South Africans spend extensive hours on online research and planning, 67% check social media while they’re on holiday and 65% post pictures of their holiday on social media. “This is markedly higher than other markets like the UK and USA,” says Teresa. “It’s also interesting to note that South Africans were more likely than other holidaymakers to post a potential trip on social media to find out what people thought before booking.”

‘Good Travel’ was defined in the study as an opportunity to step away from daily life and pressures, learn, appreciate and experience something new. “Good travel experiences are when people seek out sights that others don’t, switch off and relax, and make a real connection with the local culture. It’s an opportunity to be surprised and challenged and spend time with loved ones in a relaxed environment.

“These opportunities exist, and we see in our study that there’s demand for this type of travel amongst South Africans.”

Content provided by Trafalgar