JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) – South Africa’s No.2 insurer Old Mutual Ltd said on Friday Chief Executive Peter Moyo had been suspended following a “material breakdown in trust” between him and the board. Its share price was trading over 5 per cent lower in early trade at R20.59.

“As a result, the board has suspended the Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect,” the company said in a statement, adding that Chief Operating Officer Iain Williamson would assume the role of acting CEO. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

