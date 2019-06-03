How to market uber-luxury travel to the super wealthy | Marketing Media Money CEO of Half Moon Bay Antigua, William Anderson, explains to CNBC's James Wright how to sell $25M plots to the super rich, when the resort hasn't even been built.... June 3, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter SA retailer Shoprite checks out of Christo Wiese share buyback Daily Newsletter Outa’s Wayne Duvenage on SAA’s options for a turnaround Daily Newsletter Chris Yelland on PIC’s investment in Eskom Daily Newsletter PSA darkens Eskom’s destiny Daily Newsletter DRC: What’s being done to turnaround the economy? Daily Newsletter With Russia expanding its interests in Africa, can it serve as an alternative to the US and China? Daily Newsletter CBN governor Godwin Emefiele takes oath of office Daily Newsletter Nigeria’s SEC sets up interim management team for Oando APO IMF visits South Africa, these were its findings International Angela Merkel’s position weakened by SPD resignation, expert says | Street Signs Europe International Azimo looking to go public in 2 to 3 years, CEO says | Squawk Box Europe International We’ve got investors with deep pockets, OakNorth founder says | Street Signs Europe Daily Newsletter Oil plunges further on trade war fears Daily Newsletter Trump arrives in U.K ahead of May’s exit Daily Newsletter Weak reform momentum weighs on SA’s sovereign rating International Trump is a ‘highly political animal’ who has never liked the EU, academic says | Street Signs Europe Daily Newsletter Foreign investment into Europe falls for first time in 7 years, EY finds | Squawk Box Europe International US trying to drag UK into trade war with China, Lib Dem leader says | Squawk Box Europe International Trump doing everything he can to undermine NATO, lawmaker says | Squawk Box Europe Daily Newsletter The imaging of Africa and forging intra-African solidarity for Africa’s people Latest Posts South Africa’s Absa PMI drops in May, what you need to... June 4, 2019 SA retailer Shoprite checks out of Christo Wiese share buyback June 3, 2019 With Russia expanding its interests in Africa, can it serve as... June 3, 2019 Op-Ed: It is time to create positive disruption in Africa May 30, 2019 SA’s President Ramaphosa has his cabinet, this is who’s in May 29, 2019 Video How local entrepreneurs can partner with big businesses for growth June 3, 2019 Outa’s Wayne Duvenage on SAA’s options for a turnaround June 4, 2019 Chris Yelland on PIC’s investment in Eskom June 4, 2019 PSA darkens Eskom’s destiny June 4, 2019 Focus on debt sustainability in Africa June 3, 2019