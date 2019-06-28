Media icon Bonang Matheba told a bunch of Africa’s brightest young entrepreneurs how they should pay their taxes forget entitlement and fail spectacularly if they have to.

Matheba was the lead speaker at the FORBES AFRICA Under 30 Meet-Up in Johannesburg Friday. More than 90 of the 120 young entrepreneurs chosen by the magazine flew from across Africa for the event. They included everyone from a kickboxer from Uganda to fashion designers and tech wizards.

Matheba told the gathering that she began dreaming about her future at the age of 15.

“I loved to speak I love to hear my voice and I thought why Renu don’t I do TV? So then I found a school that taught TV,” she says.

Matheba had many lessons for the aspiring entrepreneurs in the audience.

“Every single day there is a lesson there is a lot of strength in knowing yourself being honest with yourself, how good you are, how bad you are. Number two, always be kind to yourself don’t be hard on yourself don’t expect too much too soon.

No one has to do anything for you not even your mother has to don’t expect anyone to do anything for you this entitlement must stop,”she said.

She concluded her talk on a cautionary note.

“Don’t undermine people the person you undermine today can be the CEO of the company you want to work for tomorrow. Pay your taxes the more you know about money the smarter you become you navigate it easier. When you fail you need to fail spectacularly…People have to learn from it and see it can happen to anyone.”