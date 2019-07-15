EOH, which is due to release ENSafrica’s findings and recommendations from its probe into the IT group’s public sector contracts on Tuesday, revealed that Pumeza Bam, a Non-Executive Director, Zunaid Mayet, Executive Director and CEO of EOH subsidiary Nextec and Rob Godlonton, Executive Director and CEO of EOH’s ICT business have resigned.

The EOH Holdings Limited board of directors (the “Board”) wishes to announce the following resignations:

Pumeza Bam, Non-Executive Director, Pumeza Bam has resigned from the EOH Holdings Board and various other EOH subsidiary boards and trusts with effect from 12 July 2019. Pumeza served EOH as an executive director for 7 years and most recently as a non-executive director for the past two years.

Zunaid Mayet,(pictured) Executive Director and CEO of EOH subsidiary Nextec, Zunaid Mayet has resigned as the CEO of Nextec and from the EOH Holdings Board and various other EOH subsidiary boards with effect from 12 July 2019. Zunaid has been at EOH for 10 years and a member of the Board for the last two years. He has been involved in driving the new strategy which included the creation of Nextec and setting the wheels in motion for an enhanced governance process. In order to ensure a smooth transition, Zunaid will assist with the handover of Nextec by 31 October 2019. He thereafter intends embarking on a new entrepreneurial venture.

Rob Godlonton, Executive Director and CEO of EOH’s ICT business, Rob Godlonton has resigned from his role as CEO of the ICT business and various EOH subsidiary boards with effect from 12 July 2019. Rob has been at EOH for over 11 years and has been leading the EOH ICT business in South Africa with energy and dedication. In order to ensure a smooth transition, Rob will assist with the handover of the ICT business by 31 October 2019.

The Board wishes to thank Pumeza, Zunaid and Rob for their commitment and contribution to EOH. EOH Group Chief Executive Officer, Stephen van Coller and Group Financial Director, Megan Pydigadu will assume a caretaking leadership role for the ICT and Nextec business units on an interim basis. They will ensure that staff remain engaged and that seamless, high quality client delivery continues.