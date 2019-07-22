By Kopano Gumbi, reporter, CNBC Africa

Africa’s most valuable public company, Naspers rewarded its CEO, Bob van Dijk handsomely for his work over the previous financial year. Van Dijk has received R1.9 billion ($137 million) in salary, pension, benefits and incentives, according to its 2019 remuneration report.

Naspers is the largest company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange by market capitalisation, and is in the process of removing its most profitable assets, the internet group, from the South African business and listing them on Amsterdam’s Euronext.

This separation and listing is set to go to vote on the 26 August and shareholder’s approval will see the new company, Prosus, listing on 11th September 2019.

Prosus is expected to become Europe’s largest listed consumer internet company by asset value.

Van Dijk has been the CEO of Naspers since 2013 and has led the business through key transactions, including most recently, the unbundling of video entertainment group, Multichoice from the Naspers group.

He is expected to get a 10 percent increase in his salary in the coming financial year.