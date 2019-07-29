Ahead of the release of Eskom’s annual results tomorrow Chairman Jabu Mabuza has also been appointed interim CEO. This was decided at the parastatal’s annual general meeting. He replaces Phakamani Hadebe who leaves on 31st July.

Mabuza was recently appointed as a non-executive director at Multichoice. He also serves as chairman of Sun International, Anheuser-Busch InBev / SABMiller Africa and the Casino Association of South Africa.

Eskom is currently on the hunt for a new CEO, the deadline of which closes Friday. See job specifications below…

The troubled power utility has the potential to throw the country into junk status with Moody’s the last remaining rating agency, which has it above investment grade. Moody’s now views Eskom as an extension of government.