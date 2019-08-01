Mark Barnes who was appointed from the private sector to turnaround South Africa’s Post Office on January 15, 2016 has resigned, due to a difference of opinion with the board on the parastatal’s future direction. Below is an interview CNBC Africa did with him, when his appointment was first announced.

Laconic Barnes is also Chairman of Exclusive Books and a significant shareholder in Purple Group.

During May and July he sold a total of 6,3 million shares totalling almost R1.8 million in Purple Group, the company he co-founded.