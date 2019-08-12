By Fifi Peters and Monique Vanek

Round two of the biggest legal battle in present corporate South Africa is expected to play out at the South Gauteng Court on Friday when Old Mutual seeks to get clarity on the reinstatement of its former CEO Peter Moyo, who is fighting to get his job back.

Not only will the South Gauteng High Court hear arguments about whether axed CEO Peter Moyo can return to work, but a contempt of court application against Old Mutual will also be added to the docket, an anonymous source told CNBC Africa.

After much delay, Moyo responded to Old Mutual’s urgent application on Monday. The insurer is seeking clarity on whether Moyo can legally return to work through a declaratory order, pending the outcome of an appeal process.

Old Mutual had initially set the deadline to respond to its declaratory order as 12pm on August 6.

At the time of writing, Tabby Tsengiwe, the company’s chief communications officer told CNBC Africa that she was unaware that Moyo had responded to the declaratory order and filed a contempt of court counter application. Moyo’s attorney Eric Mabuza of Mabuza Attorneys told CNBC Africa that the firm has served its responding papers to Old Mutual’s lawyers, Bowman Gilfillan.

SA’s second largest insurer filed its court application at the South Gauteng Court on July 31, a day after Judge Brian Mashile ruled that Moyo be temporarily reinstated as CEO because the decision by Old Mutual to fire him was unlawful.

The company will argue that doing so will cause harm to Old Mutual and its shareholders and may seek an order suspending Judge Mashile’s decision until its application to appeal the decision is heard.

Moyo’s contract was terminated on June 18 after Old Mutual initially suspended him on May 24, citing a breakdown in trust and confidence in the former CEO over a conflict of interest related to his investment company, NMT Capital, which Old Mutual owns a 20% stake.

The former CEO has refuted the allegations of wrong doing and argues he was fired for blowing the whistle on Old Mutual Chair, Trevor Manuel’s triple conflict of interest and Manuel’s “improper non-disclosure” of payments made by Old Mutual for his his legal battle against the Gutpa family and their associates. Allegations that have been denied.

Moyo is being defended by Mabuza Attorneys while Old Mutual’s legal defence team is Bowmans.

Old Mutual’s stock price ended 1.14% lower at R18.19 on the JSE as escalating trade tensions between the US and China hurt most emerging markets. The JSE’s all share index was also weaker, falling 0.29% to 55,371 points at close.

Old Mutual’s share price has lost 39% from its listing price of R29.90 on 26 June 2018, when it returned its primary listing to the JSE following the managed separation from its London parent, Old Mutual PLC.