Developing story

Old Mutual has met the deadline set by Judge Brian Mashile to respond to Peter Moyo’s allegations that its non-executive directors and Chairman Trevor Manuel are in contempt of court.

In the papers their legal representative goes to great length to explain why they are not in contempt. Read the papers here.

Moyo approached the South Gauteng High Court in July to be reinstated as CEO of South Africa’s second largest insurer after he was fired for a conflict of interest.