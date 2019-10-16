No shortage of global desire to help launch libra currency: Calibra says | IMF Annual Meetings 2019 David Marcus, head of Calibra, the digital wallet for Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency libra, discusses the future of payments.... October 16, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Multilateral trade must be preserved, Spanish agriculture minister says | Street Signs Europe International Continued tariff war will see world head into ‘major recession’: ITC | IMF Annual Meetings 2019 International Uptake of libra currency could increase exchange rate risk: Obama adviser | IMF Annual Meetings 2019 International Bilateral deals between central banks can fix payments system: Infosys | IMF Annual Meetings 2019 International Facebook won’t have access to libra data, head of Calibra says | IMF Annual Meetings 2019 Daily Newsletter Peter Moyo responds to Old Mutual papers Daily Newsletter Experts weigh in on Eskom’s conspiracy International Libra would have a ‘very wide range of issues’ to resolve: Carney | IMF Annual Meetings 2019 Daily Newsletter FinTech start-up Asilimia wins $350,000 investment offer at SA Innovation Summit International The UK will leave the EU with a deal by end-Jan 2020: Nomura | Street Signs Asia Daily Newsletter “No human has limits”: Kenyan athlete, Eliud Kipchoge on breaking his own record Daily Newsletter IMF projects Ghana’s economy to grow 7.5% in 2019 International Sterling could climb on Brexit solution, UK-US trade deal: Strategist | Squawk Box Europe International US and EU entering into ‘very bitter discussion’ on trade, Greek lawmaker says | Street Signs Europe International Trump is ‘isolating’ the US ‘into four walls’: Mexico’s ex-president | Squawk Box Europe article Captains of Industry: Bruno Grippay on why the youth will drive electric vehicle growth in Africa International Johnson’s Brexit deal will be ‘bad for Britain’s economy’: Labour MP | Squawk Box Europe Daily Newsletter Seplat buys Eland Oil & Gas in £382mn deal: Why this analyst thinks it’s a positive move for Seplat Daily Newsletter South Africa’s rand takes a tumble as Eskom plans nationwide power cuts International Potential investment opportunities in UK if Brexit uncertainty clears: Expert | Squawk Box Europe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Is your organisation ready for the future of work? October 16, 2019 Why gas should have a greater role in SA’s new energy... October 16, 2019 Peter Moyo responds to Old Mutual papers October 16, 2019 Seacom, Vodacom partner to grow Africa footprint October 16, 2019 Experts weigh in on Eskom’s conspiracy October 16, 2019 Video Is your organisation ready for the future of work? October 16, 2019 Why gas should have a greater role in SA’s new energy... October 16, 2019 Peter Moyo responds to Old Mutual papers October 16, 2019 Seacom, Vodacom partner to grow Africa footprint October 16, 2019 Experts weigh in on Eskom’s conspiracy October 16, 2019