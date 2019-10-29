Old Mutual, its 13 non-executive directors and Chairman Trevor Manuel want Judge Mashile to recuse himself from a contempt of court application brought against the insurer by its ousted CEO Peter Moyo for which if successful he wants the board members to serve jail time.

The insurer’s head of legal Craig Mcleod alleges that the judge is biased. It has requested another judge, judges or the Director of Public Prosecutions to hear the case.

In an emailed statement Old Mutual also revealed that the Deputy Judge President of the South Gauteng High Court has set an accelerated timetable for the appeal against the high court judgement which temporarily reinstated Moyo as CEO. The appeal will be heard on 4 December 2019.

