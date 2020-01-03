The best and worst performing African stock exchanges in 2019 January 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print Source: Securities Africa South Afruca: FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index rose 8.2%. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter Op-Ed: A new decade has arrived, will it be Zimbabwe’s? Daily Newsletter Why Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey and other major tech figures are suddenly interested in Africa Daily Newsletter US airstrike in Iraq was an ‘audacious attack’: Vanda Insights Daily Newsletter This project in Africa promotes edible insects, here’s why article Why this East African country is failing to integrate technology into secondary schools Daily Newsletter Here’s how the price of bandwidth can be cut in African countries Daily Newsletter West Africa renames CFA franc but keeps it pegged to euro, what you need to know… Daily Newsletter There will be a recession in the US in mid-2020: Societe Generale Daily Newsletter The world’s first all-electric air race | CNBC On Assignment Daily Newsletter Attacks on gold mining companies sits at nine, urgent action required Daily Newsletter NSSF surpasses target, Umeme to restore electrical power in Uganda with $70mn loan Daily Newsletter This renewable energy start-up has raised $20mn in Series A equities in Nigeria Latest Posts Op-Ed: A new decade has arrived, will it be Zimbabwe’s? January 3, 2020 The best and worst performing African stock exchanges in 2019 January 3, 2020 Why Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey and other major tech figures are... January 3, 2020 This project in Africa promotes edible insects, here’s why December 23, 2019 Why this East African country is failing to integrate technology into... December 23, 2019 Video Attacks on gold mining companies sits at nine, urgent action required December 20, 2019 NSSF surpasses target, Umeme to restore electrical power in Uganda with... December 20, 2019 This renewable energy start-up has raised $20mn in Series A equities... December 20, 2019 This is what shaped BRVM market this year: Nigeria’s 2019 market... December 20, 2019 Top performers honoured at the Rwanda Tourism Awards December 20, 2019