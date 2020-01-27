Oil prices will drop for ‘months’ as coronavirus spreads, expert saysJohn Carey, former deputy CEO of Adnoc Distribution, weighs in on how the China coronavirus could impact the oil market.... January 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily NewsletterLinkedIn reveals the most in-demand job skills in 2020 Daily NewsletterNSE opens week in red, these sentiments are likely to drive this week’s trade InternationalCoronavirus: Social media could spread panic and influence consumer behavior, analyst says Daily NewsletterHow the NCDC plans to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from reaching Nigeria Daily NewsletterSA’s economic woes & its impact on JSE listed local companies International‘High chance’ Italian government collapses this year, analyst says Daily NewsletterWhy this analyst thinks the coronavirus outbreak presents a buying opportunity InternationalFull Interview: Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef | CNBC Daily Newsletter#WEF20: Providing clean energy in fragile contexts InternationalNetflix ‘in a good starting spot’ to fight streaming wars: Analyst InternationalItaly’s Di Maio resigned to stabilize the government, minister says International‘We have to act’ on stakeholder capitalism, Western Union CEO says InternationalDanish foreign minister on climate: ‘People are demanding change’ InternationalChina coronavirus a ‘black swan’ event, strategist says InternationalMTR Corporation ‘reasonably prepared’ for coronavirus, CEO says InternationalEurogroup president: Reaching US-EU trade deal ‘of maximum urgency’ InternationalDutch central bank chief: ECB strategic review to close inflation gap Daily NewsletterWorld Economic Forum: Davos 2020: South Africa Press Conference articleWorld Economic Forum: Davos 2020: Confronting the Weaponization of the World Wide Web articleZimbabwe billionaire plans to pay doctors about $300 a month to end strikeLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest PostsLinkedIn reveals the most in-demand job skills in 2020 January 27, 2020How this South African went from domestic worker to the boardroom January 27, 2020Are African countries ready for the coronavirus? January 27, 2020World markets roiled as China’s coronavirus spreads January 27, 2020Locust swarms threaten food security in East Africa January 27, 2020VideoHow this South African went from domestic worker to the boardroom January 27, 2020Are African countries ready for the coronavirus? January 27, 2020Locust swarms threaten food security in East Africa January 27, 2020This new telecoms company is disrupting the market in Uganda January 27, 2020The cost of non-tropical diseases on SSA economies January 27, 2020