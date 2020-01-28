The sell-off in the oil market seems premature: Vanda InsightsVandana Hari of Vanda Insights says the fall in oil prices is based on "a lot of fear and panic" related to the new coronavirus that is not likely to "die down anytime soon."... January 28, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR InternationalMedical expert explains what you need to know about China coronavirus Daily NewsletterThis is the cost on DBSA for bailing out SAA Daily NewsletterHow to address SA’s jobs & growth crisis InternationalEuropean banks don’t have many levers to alter the revenue picture, analyst says Daily NewsletterPresident Nkurunzuza declares he will not seek another term – Here’s what’s at stake as Burundi heads to the polls Daily NewsletterKigali to get first ever central sewerage system Daily NewsletterAfCFTA: Afreximbank President Oramah calls for African resources to support Africa’s development Daily NewsletterAfrican billionaire Dr Patrice Motsepe apologises for Trump comments at Davos dinner InternationalChina coronavirus a ‘global health emergency,’ medical expert says Daily NewsletterCoronavirus Outbreak: What is Nigeria’s prevention strategy? InternationalNovel coronavirus not caused by a genetic mutation: Expert InternationalBritain is set to decide whether to give Huawei a role in 5G InternationalGlobal economic recovery is not necessarily ‘going to be derailed’: Investor InternationalDFSA launches cyberthreat intelligence platform to tackle cyberattacks InternationalThe one Asian market to avoid right now is Hong Kong, strategist says Daily NewsletterLinkedIn reveals the most in-demand job skills in 2020 Daily NewsletterNSE opens week in red, these sentiments are likely to drive this week’s trade Daily NewsletterOil prices will drop for ‘months’ as coronavirus spreads, expert says InternationalCoronavirus: Social media could spread panic and influence consumer behavior, analyst says Daily NewsletterHow the NCDC plans to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from reaching NigeriaLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest PostsThis is the cost on DBSA for bailing out SAA January 28, 2020How to address SA’s jobs & growth crisis January 28, 20202019 highlights special of Rwanda’s panel discussions January 28, 2020President Nkurunzuza declares he will not seek another term – Here’s... January 28, 2020Kigali to get first ever central sewerage system January 28, 2020VideoThis is the cost on DBSA for bailing out SAA January 28, 2020How to address SA’s jobs & growth crisis January 28, 20202019 highlights special of Rwanda’s panel discussions January 28, 2020President Nkurunzuza declares he will not seek another term – Here’s... January 28, 2020Kigali to get first ever central sewerage system January 28, 2020