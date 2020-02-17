UK equities as cheap as they’ve ever been versus Europe: Strategist | Squawk Box Europe


Alan Custis, head of U.K. equities at Lazard Asset Management, discusses the opportunity in British stocks amid the country's trade negotiations with the EU....

