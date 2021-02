2021: What’s holding back FDI into Nigeria?

The total capital imported into Nigeria declined by 59.6 per cent to $9.68 billion in 2020. This is the lowest level of capital importation in four years, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development says Nigeria attracted $2.6 billion worth of investments in 2020, which was lower than the $3.3 billion recorded in 2019. Kyari Bukar, Former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Feb 08 2021 | 12:09:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)