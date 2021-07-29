Share

ABSA Insight Series: Finding innovative solutions to bridge the financing gap for SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises have over the past few years been flexing their muscles contributing more to South Africa's economy. A study by the World Bank shows that formal SMEs contribute up to 40 per cent of national income in emerging economies. But until they can secure a genuine foothold in corporate value chains, the sector is likely to be dominated by a handful of players who had early-mover advantage and access to finance. David Mparutsa, Head: Enterprise & Supplier Development ex SA at Absa joins CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters to unpack the value of SMEs.

Thu, 29 Jul 2021 18:05:51 GMT