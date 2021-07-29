Share

ABSA Insight Series: Finding innovative solutions to bridge the financing gap for SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises have over the past few years been flexing their muscles contributing more to South Africa's economy. A study by the World Bank shows that formal SMEs contribute up to 40 per cent of national income in emerging economies. But until they can secure a genuine foothold in corporate value chains, the sector is likely to be dominated by a handful of players who had early-mover advantage and access to finance. David Mparutsa, Head: Enterprise & Supplier Development ex SA at Absa joins CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters to unpack the value of SMEs.
Thu, 29 Jul 2021 18:05:51 GMT

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.