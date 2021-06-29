Access Bank’s Wigwe take top banking spot once again

PUBLISHED: Tue, 29 Jun 2021 12:02:26 GMT
Hot on the heels of the launch of Access Bank South Africa, Group CEO of Access Bank Plc Herbert Wigwe was named African Banker of the Year for the second consecutive year at the prestigious African Banker Awards, held on 23 June 2021.
The African Banker Awards recognises and celebrates excellence and best practices in African banking. The event for took place during the annual meetings of the African Development Bank.
As a result of its rapid growth the last decade, Access Bank has become one of the largest retail banks in Africa with over 40 million customers. Wigwe is noted for his continued and inspiring efforts in Access Bank’s growth across Africa, making it a financial powerhouse on the continent.
Accepting the award, Wigwe said Access Bank is focused on promoting corporate discipline, adding that the Bank wants to be in key markets on the continent, building a payment gateway and providing trade finance support.
“We want to be seen as the best bank supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA). In terms of diaspora remittances, we are present in key areas in the continent,” he said.
Says Bennie van Rooy, CEO of Access Bank SA: “The African Banker Awards recognise the reforms, rapid modernisation, consolidation, integration and expansion of Africa’s banking and financial system.
“To have won this award for two years in a row, in the face of stiff competition, is no mean feat. On behalf of Access Bank SA, I salute Herbert on his achievement and look forward to further success for him and Access Bank Plc as a whole.”
About Access Bank
Access Bank Plc. is a leading full-service commercial Bank operating through a network of more than 600 branches and service outlets, spanning three continents, 12 countries and 31 million customers. The Bank employs 28,000 people in its operations in Nigeria and has subsidiaries in Sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom (with a branch in Dubai, UAE) and representative offices in China, Lebanon and India.
Listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1998, Access Bank is a diversified financial institution which combines a strong retail customer franchise and digital platform with deep corporate banking expertise and proven risk management and capital management capabilities. The Bank serves its various markets through four business segments: Retail, Business, Commercial and Corporate. The Bank has over 900,000 shareholders (including several Nigerian and International Institutional Investors) and has enjoyed what is arguably Africa’s most successful banking growth trajectory in the last twelve years. Following its merger with Diamond Bank in March 2019, Access Bank became one of Africa’s largest retail banks by retail customer base.