AFBC’s Ahmed on how African businesses can leverage the AfCFTA

The African Union introduced the African Business Council (AFBC) as a key pillar within the architecture of the African Continental Free Trade Area to ensure an organised interaction between the private sector and policymakers. Mansur Ahmed, Interim Vice-Chairperson of the Council joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Jan 27 2021 | 13:51:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)