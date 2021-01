AfCFTA: Assessing the preparedness of Rwanda’s private sector

The private sector is a key stakeholder and beneficiary of the African Continental Free Trade Area. But how ready are they to commit fully to trading and investing in the AfCFTA? CNBC Africa spoke to the Chairman of the Rwanda Private Sector Federation, Robert Bapfakurera, for more.

Mon Jan 25 2021 | 21:58:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)