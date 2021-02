AfCFTA: How African countries rank on logistics

In its annual Emerging Markets Logistics Index Agility says the global recession and COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and forced logistics professionals to adapt to new realities. In its ranking on Logistics, Nigeria rose five places overall to 30th while also becoming a top 10 market for domestic Logistics opportunities. As African countries look to take advantage of the AFCFTA, Geoffrey White, the CEO of Agility Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 11 2021 | 11:49:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)