AfCFTA: How can businesses navigate the legal and regulatory hurdles?

Following the coming into effect of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, Kwadwo Sarkodie says there are several unanswered questions about how the agreement will work, and this has created some commercial and legal uncertainty for businesses operating on the continent. Sarkodie, Partner at Mayer Brown International Legal Practitioners and Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital join CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 04 2021 | 13:13:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)