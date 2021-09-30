Share

AfDB holds 4th edition of Africa Resilience Forum

It’s the fourth edition of the Africa Resilience Forum, organized by the African Development Bank. The theme of this year’s forum is; Covid-19 and Beyond: Working Together for a Resilient Continent. Key stakeholders, both public and private sectors gather for the 2-day event to discuss policies and ways to support Africa around conflict prevention, and build the needed resilience post COVID-19. In attendance are Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group, Moussa Faki, Chairperson, African Union Commission, and several African heads of state. This panel discussion will focus on The Security, Economic Growth and Investment Nexus: Innovative Solutions for Mitigating Vulnerability and Fragility.

Thu, 30 Sep 2021 13:16:09 GMT