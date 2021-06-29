logo
Share

AfDB’s 2021 Annual Meetings: AfDB members show support to bank’s move in tackling Covid-19 pandemic

Shareholders of the African Development Banks have shown strong commitment for the Bank’s plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic amid a possible third wave of infection and poor access to vaccine on the continent. This was part of the resolutions reached at the three-day 56th annual virtual meetings of the Bank Group which ended on Friday. Speaking on the final day of the meeting, the Bank’s president, Akinwumi Adesina stressed that the lives of 1.2 billion people in Africa are at risk and it remains crucial for every African to have access to quality healthcare as well as social protection. The next annual meetings will be hosted by Ghana in 2022.
Tue, 29 Jun 2021 08:39:03 GMT

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.