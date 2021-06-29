Share

AfDB’s 2021 Annual Meetings: AfDB members show support to bank’s move in tackling Covid-19 pandemic

Shareholders of the African Development Banks have shown strong commitment for the Bank’s plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic amid a possible third wave of infection and poor access to vaccine on the continent. This was part of the resolutions reached at the three-day 56th annual virtual meetings of the Bank Group which ended on Friday. Speaking on the final day of the meeting, the Bank’s president, Akinwumi Adesina stressed that the lives of 1.2 billion people in Africa are at risk and it remains crucial for every African to have access to quality healthcare as well as social protection. The next annual meetings will be hosted by Ghana in 2022.

Tue, 29 Jun 2021 08:39:03 GMT