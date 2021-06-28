logo
Share

AfDB’s 2021 Annual Meetings: From debt resolution to growth – The road ahead for Africa

To kick-start the Annual meetings of the African Development Bank, a high-level knowledge event tagged “From debt resolution to growth – The road ahead for Africa”. Some of the speakers include Kristina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organisation, Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance, Ethiopia, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Nigeria, Domitien Ndihokubwayo, Minister of Finance, Burundi, Alamine Ousmane Mey, Minister of Economic, Planning and Regional Development, Cameroon Tarek Amer, Governor, Central Bank of Egypt.
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:05:06 GMT

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.