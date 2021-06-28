Share

AfDB’s 2021 Annual Meetings: From debt resolution to growth – The road ahead for Africa

To kick-start the Annual meetings of the African Development Bank, a high-level knowledge event tagged “From debt resolution to growth – The road ahead for Africa”. Some of the speakers include Kristina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organisation, Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance, Ethiopia, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Nigeria, Domitien Ndihokubwayo, Minister of Finance, Burundi, Alamine Ousmane Mey, Minister of Economic, Planning and Regional Development, Cameroon Tarek Amer, Governor, Central Bank of Egypt.

