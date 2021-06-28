Share

AfDB’s 2021 Annual Meetings: How best Africa can build its Healthcare Defence System

The final day of the African Development Banks’ 56th annual meetings hosted a virtual panel discussion on how best Africa can build its healthcare defence system. The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the need to build a strong healthcare system as Africa prepares for future shocks. Leading the conversations AFDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, Ghana’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, and Chair of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank, Kenneth Ofori-atta, Senegal’s Minister of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation Amadou Hott, and the World Health Organisation’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti.

