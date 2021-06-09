Africa Blockchain Week 2021 Showcases Continent’s Digital Transformation Powered by Blockchain Technology

Being the largest blockchain event for Africa, Africa Blockchain Week 2021 will bring together decision makers, business leaders, investors, community builders, educators and government officials to discuss how blockchain technology benefits Africa’s economic and financial development.

Africa Blockchain Week (ABCW) 2021 takes place virtually from June 28th to July 1st. The core event is the ABCW Virtual Summit which will broadcast high-level content during the days of June 28th, 29th and 30th. The hottest NFT trend is envisioned through a special Africa Artist Showcase of NFTs, including Amrita Sethi, an award-winning multimedia and tech artist.

The event is co-hosted by NexChange Group,a blockchain ecosystem and venture builder, and an African conglomerate MARITA Group, with partnership and continuous support from the African Union and its Economic, Social and Cultural Council, the intergovernmental organizations that unite countries on the African continent on multiple levels. Ambassador Jalal Chalba, CIDO Director of African UNION Commission, Dr William Carew, Head of Secretariat of African Union ECOSOCC and Botho Seboko, Head of Human Resources, Science and Technology Cluster of African Union ECOSOCC are honorable participants and speakers for Africa Blockchain Week.

Africa Blockchain Week 2021 is covered by CNBC Africa, and also enjoys partnerships with blockchain focused venture capital investor CVVC, and the leading think tanks in digital economy and fintech industries: Goldfingr Global Investment Club and Global Policy House, an investment, digital economy and blockchain solutions hub.

Moreover, 25+ media partners, 25+ supporting organisations and their communities coming from Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East have endorsed Africa Blockchain Week.

The conference agenda combines both financial and non-financial applications of blockchain that nourish the ecosystem and help build strong ties with global blockchain hubs. From the adoption of Bitcoin and digital currencies market boom, to feasibility studies of central bank digital currencies conducted by African central banks, to blockchain based logistics and supply chains in agriculture and food provenance, to distributed digital identity systems and financial inclusion: a wide range of topics will be covered during the 3-day summit.

Speakers featured on the agenda:

Charles Hoskinson, Founder, Cardano, Co-founder, IOHK

Mamadou Toure, Founder, CEO, Ubuntu Group, Founder, Africa 2.0 Foundation

Mance Harmon, CEO, Hedera Hashgraph

Michelle Chivunga N, CEO, Global Policy House, Advisor, African Union

Nick Spanos, Bitcoin pioneer, Founder, ZAP

Michael Sudarkasa, CEO, Africa Business Group

Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger, The Linux Foundation

Hamdene Ezzeddine, State Commissioner at the Tunisian High Administrative Court

Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Government of Gibraltar

Ismail El Hamraoui, President, The Moroccan Youth Government

Ian Putter, Head of DLT/Blockchain, Standard Bank

John Kamara, Founder Adalabsafrica, Chairman African Blockchain Centre

Mohammad Sear, Digital Government & Public Sector Consulting Leader, EY Africa, India, Middle East

Elaine Bannerman, Founder, Pan-African Tech Foundation

Topics include:

Financial Regulation: From Regulatory Goals to Legal Techniques

Cross Border Payment Infrastructures and Central Bank Digital Currencies in Africa

Distributed Digital Identity Using Blockchain Technology

DLT & Trade Facilitation in Africa

NFTs: from Hype to Mainstream

Digital Media Platforms: Content and Strategies for New Generation

Blockchain Enabled Solutions for Mining & Energy Industry

Blockchain Application in Agriculture: Agri-specific blockchain & Food Provenance

Supply Chain Management Solutions x Blockchain

FinTech & Tokenisation Strategies in Africa and Beyond

Africa Blockchain Week 2021 promotes blockchain technology as an enabler of greater transparency and accountability throughout many industries. The event mission is to educate the audience about benefits of blockchain technology in sectors of business, government, infrastructure providers, financial institutions, etc.

The summit will debate the latest industry trends and future innovations, and provide unparalleled access to visionaries, influencers, and disruptors in the business and tech world, bringing awareness to challenges that can be addressed with blockchain technology solutions.

NexChange Group is a venture builder and media platform specializing in Blockchain, FinTech, HealthTech, AI, and Smart Cities.

Marita Group Holding is a global company focused on:

– turnkey solutions in real estate development, theme parks, smart cities

– Renewable energy and waste recovery, hydrogen production, electric mobility

– sustainable agriculture and sustainable development

– local mining development of natural resources

– health, medical products, equipment and supplies

For more information on the registration, speakers, agenda and partnerships, please visit www.africablockchainweek.com or contact: info@nexchange.com