African Alliance, Tshikululu joins forces to provide investment offering for Africa

As, the conversation around achieving Sustainable Development Goals in Africa continues, the question remains, where will the investment come from? Recently sub-Saharan African fund managers, African Alliance Asset Management, joined forces with Tshikululu Social Investments, to give global investors a reason to bring their money on our continent. Sibonakaliso Mavuka, Manager of Special Projects at Tshikululu Social Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Feb 19 2021 | 11:31:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)