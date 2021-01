African Bank swings into loss as pandemic hits economy

African Bank went from a profit to a loss for the year ended September 2020. However, even under a subdued economy, the bank extended its customer value proposition and actively diversified its funding base. African Bank CFO, Gustav Raubenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Jan 26 2021 | 11:09:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)