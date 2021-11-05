Share

Africa’s path towards tackling climate crisis

From tropical cyclones, floods, and wildfires in the United States and Europe, to extreme droughts across parts of Middle East and Africa, it is now clear that the world is witnessing an unprecedented change in climate. It is time to act and act now, but where does Africa stand at this stage? Will world leaders gathering in Glasgow, Scotland for the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change come up with a clear plan that will save the planet and Africa in particular? Join this CNBC Africa panel of distinguished leaders and experts to help us answer these questions.
Fri, 05 Nov 2021 08:48:32 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.