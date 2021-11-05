Share

Africa’s path towards tackling climate crisis

From tropical cyclones, floods, and wildfires in the United States and Europe, to extreme droughts across parts of Middle East and Africa, it is now clear that the world is witnessing an unprecedented change in climate. It is time to act and act now, but where does Africa stand at this stage? Will world leaders gathering in Glasgow, Scotland for the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change come up with a clear plan that will save the planet and Africa in particular? Join this CNBC Africa panel of distinguished leaders and experts to help us answer these questions.

