AGPC Chair explains why partnerships are critical in developing Nigeria’s gas sector

Commenting on the $260 million debt raised, the chairman of the ANOH Gas Processing Company, Yusuf Usman says that it is amazing that the project has attracted financing from local banks and the project feeds Nigeria’s three critical pipeline infrastructure. CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa caught up with him at the signing ceremony of the deal in Abuja.

Wed Feb 03 2021 | 11:49:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)