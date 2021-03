AGRA: How digitalization can help strengthen food systems in Africa

As the world gradually adapts to a post-pandemic reality, policies will need to be developed and implemented to ensure that no one is left behind. Agriculture accounts for at least 23 per cent of Africa’s GDP, policies and investments that strengthen resilient farming systems will be pivotal to sustaining growth. Dr. Apollos Nwafor, Vice President for Policy and State Capability at the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 02 2021 | 10:12:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)