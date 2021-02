Amplats impresses with 63% jump in headline earnings

Anglo American Platinum has reported a 63 per cent jump in headline earnings per share for the 2020 financial year. This is compared to the previous financial year. The financial performance was underpinned in part by an increase in the platinum group metals basket price. Natasha Viljoen, CEO at Anglo American Platinum joins CNBC Africa for more.

