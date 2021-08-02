As Zambians head to the polls, here’s what’s at stake

Zambia is preparing to go to the polls next week and President Edgar Lungu has ordered the deployment of the military to quell electoral violence ahead of the votes. The race is between Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema who has been detained several times since he started contesting the top job. The Electoral Commission has banned rallies as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus but that hasn’t stopped clashes between opposing political parties. Francois Conradie, Lead Political Economist at NKC African Economics.