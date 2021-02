Aspen Chair warns against hogging of COVID-19 vaccines by rich nations

Last week, at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda; South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the world’s wealthiest countries to stop hoarding vaccines. Ramaphosa cautioned that some countries have ordered more supplies of vaccines than they need – saying that this is counter-productive to the global recovery effort. Joining CNBC Africa for more on vaccine nationalism is Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Aspen.

Tue Feb 02 2021 | 11:22:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)