Back to school — But is it back to learning?

The pandemic forced school closures across the continent and while efforts were made to deliver learning remotely, these have not been a perfect substitute due to access, infrastructure, and capacity challenges. As schools re-open, the question is are they ready? How will schools make up for the lost classroom time? What investments are needed to ensure children catch up to curricula and recover lost ground?

Tue, 10 Aug 2021 10:41:30 GMT