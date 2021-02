Beacon Consulting on the need for Nigeria to effectively communicate its counter terrorism strategy

Speaking on the recent abduction in Kagara, Niger State, Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno says the duty of government is to ensure that no Nigerian is hurt. The Minister has received the flak for saying Nigerians should stand to defend themselves and not be cowards against bandits. Kabir Adamu, Security Risk Management Expert and Managing Director of Beacon Consulting joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 18 2021 | 12:49:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)