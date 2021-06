Share Botswana Stock Exchange expects more listings to boost performance, says CEO The Botswana Stock Exchange has been looking at ways to attract more listings in order to boost liquidity. BSE CEO, Thapelo Tsheole joins CNBC Africa for more. Mon Jun 21 2021 | 12:05:12 PM

