This episode puts the Focus On Digital Banking with Branch International. The spotlight is on their personal finance app. The company was founded in 2015 to provide financial services for the mobile generation, and currently boasts over 23 million downloads. We find out how they are leaving their mark in Nigeria's digital banking space, from the company’s Managing Director for Nigeria, Dayo Ademola, in conversation with CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igmobor.

PUBLISHED: Mon, 17 May 2021 12:39:15 GMT