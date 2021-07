A report by BudgIT says that the Nigerian Government spent 3.34 trillion-naira servicing debt in 2020. This represents 97.6 per cent of the 3.42 trillion-naira available revenue. Budgit’s 2020 budget implementation analysis also shows that a total of 10 trillion naira of the budget expenditure was spent as of December 31st, 2020. Emmanuel Odiaka, CEO at ECOB Capital Limited joins CNBC Africa for more.