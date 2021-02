Breaking down Rwanda’s $3.4bn budget proposal

The Rwandan government is expected to spend some $3.4 billion in the current fiscal year 2020/2021, an increase from the previous proposed budget of $3.2 billion. The education and health sectors will get the lion’s share. Angelo Musinguzi, Senior Tax Manager KPMG Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 11 2021 | 14:30:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)