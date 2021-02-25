#BudgetSpeech2021: Here’s what analysts are saying about Tito Mboweni’s budget

Yesterday South African Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered the 2021 budget speech. Some felt he was rather conservative, while others feel there isn’t much the finance minister could have done. Taxes, grants vaccine costs are some of the changes announced. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the speech are Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex; Tatonga Rusike, Sovereign Analyst in the S&P Emerging and Logan Wort, Executive Secretary of the African Tax Administration Forum.

