Captains of Industry: BK Group Chair Holtzman outlines future plans for the bank BK Group was one of the biggest movers across many regional stock markets in the past 12 months and the bank's Chairperson Marc Holtzman is confident, the subsidiaries in the group will continue to show positive growth this year, CNBC Africa sat down with him for more.

Thu Jun 10 2021 | 11:43:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time) Thu Jun 10 2021 | 11:43:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

