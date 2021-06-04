CFG Advisory: Nigeria now faced with stagflation – which is more protracted than a recession

CFG Advisory says Nigeria is now faced with stagflation, a situation that is more protracted than a recession. They also note that monetary policy has reached its limits and supply side structural reforms and fiscal discipline are now required to get Nigeria out of the stagflation quagmire. CEO of CFG Advisory Tilewa Adebajo and Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital join CNBC Africa to put this in perspective.
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.