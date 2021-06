Chaka has become the first fintech start-up to acquire a digital sub-broker license in Nigeria, after the Securities and Exchange Commission granted the platform, permission to trade in stocks digitally. The license which was newly created in April this year by SEC, now places Chaka’s operation’s directly under the regulatory scope of the SEC and poses a defining moment for the future of digital investments in the country. Chaka CEO, Tosin Osibodu joins CNBC Africa for more.